If you have been hooked to interesting stories like The Kashmiri Files which showcased the true story behind the terrorism against Kashmiri pandits, you are in for some educational treat with these documentaries which explain in-depth many stories across the sub-continent. From mystery deaths to caste politics, from earthquakes to Aghoras, these Indian documentaries are an interesting watch for those who love to indulge in reality.

Here is a list of Indian documentaries you must watch on OTTs.

#1 The Silence of Swastika

The Silence of Swastika is directed by Anuj Bhardwaj and revolves around the mysterious symbol used by Hitler. The symbol which represented Hitler’s political and racial ideologies is globally called Swastika. An Indian name used by many religions such as Hindus, Buddhists and Jains for centuries. Watch the documentary to understand if Hitler actually used it as Swastika or something else.

IMDB Rating: 10

OTT Platform: Youtube

#2 Secrets of Sinauli

Uncovering the mysteries behind the excavations of Sanauli, the Discovery+ Original stars Manoj Bajpayee, R S Bhist, and K N Dixit. The historical documentary is directed by Raghav Jairath. The secrets which were buried 4,000 years ago get uncovered, which led to historians questioning if the wars of Indian mythology were true events.

IMDB Rating: 9.4

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime (Discovery Plus)

#3 Cheer Haran

Directed by Kuldeep Ruhil, this documentary revolves around the 2016 Jaat Reservation agitation which occurred in North India. A series of protests took place which lead to the death of at least 30 people. The documentary tries to decipher the two words Jaat and Reservation and why it all turned into violence. The director tries to show if this brutality could be averted.

IMDB Rating: 9.9

OTT Platform: MX Player

#4 Money Mafia

Meet India’s King Cons, as this documentary reflects upon how no one in India is safe from identity theft. The most shocking con stories show that from CAs and advocates to villagers, 1 out of every 2 Indians has become victims of identity theft. Everything majorly takes place from one place in India, watch the documentary to know who is behind these thefts.

IMDB Rating: 7.9

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime (Discovery Plus)

#5 Bhuj: The Day India Shook

A special documentary about the massive earthquake that struck Bhuj in India. The documentary stars Anupam Kher as the narrator of the tragic story. The story represents the bravery, heroism, misfortune, tragedy, and hope of the people of Bhuj. Documenting the survivors of the quake, the first-hand footage of the show’s exact destructions gives the viewers goosebumps.

IMDB Rating: 7.2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime (Discovery Plus)

#6 House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The death of 11 members of the same family in Delhi shook the whole nation. This documentary examines the truth and theories behind the death of these three generations. The death of 11 members of the Chundawat family is believed to be a mass ritual suicide. 10 members were found hanging from the same roof, while the eldest member was found to be strangled. The mystery behind this suicide mission was found through a few notebooks in the house.

IMDB Rating: 7.5

OTT Platform: Netflix

#7 Aghori: Holy Men of the Dead

A short documentary about a young foreign traveller exploring the ghats of Varanasi, who is stunned by the practices of Aghoras. Dakota Wint visits India on a spiritual tour when he learns about the cremation-dwelling tantrics who live in the outskirts of Varanasi. He explores their living style and learns about their postmortem rituals and powers of bringing the dead back to life. Watch the documentary to see how these Aghoras transmute taboos into a divine substance in the name of Shiva.

IMDB Rating: N/A

OTT Platform: Youtube

#8 Writing With Fire

the documentary directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh showcases how in a world of new run by men, emerges India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. The chief reporter Meera along with her other women colleagues breaks traditions, redefining gender roles. The cast of this powerful documentary includes Shyamkali Devi, Meera Devi, Suneeta Prajapati. The documentary won many accolades internationally and has been nominated for Oscars.

IMDB Rating: 7.4

OTT Platform: Vudu (International)

