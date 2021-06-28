The end of June closes in. Half of the year 2021 has passed by, and the only source of entertainment for people has been the movies and tv shows releasing on OTT platforms. This week brings in some of the biggest releases in various languages on your OTT platforms. With the beginning of July, a new quarter begins for the entertainment industry. While we anticipate and read rumours about some of the upcoming releases, the first week of July brings in its bag a bunch of interesting projects that you must check out. You can find out here about all the new and exciting content that will be releasing this week on various OTT platforms.

#1 Cold Case (Malayalam)

Prithviraj’s upcoming supernatural thriller movie, Cold Case will have a direct OTT release. The Malayalam movie has been directed by Tanu Balak. The movie also stars Aditi Balan in a leading role. The movie is produced by Anto Joseph. The story of the movie will revolve around a murder case to be investigated parallelly by a police officer and a journalist. They cross paths only to discover a psyche truth. Cold Case has been in the news frequently over the last few months as its theatrical release was postponed earlier and recently, it was announced for a direct OTT release.

Streaming Date – 30 June 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#2 Prime Time (Polish)

The Official Selection for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Prime Time is a Polish thriller drama. The movie is set in the era of 1999. In this movie, a man hijacks a live telecasting TV show in demand to deliver his message. While it has received mixed reviews so far, the buzz around its Netflix release has been positive.

Streaming Date – 30 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 Sophie (English)

Based on a true-crime story on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Sophie is an upcoming telling of the tragic events. The 3-part documentary will deal with the investigation of her murder and her family’s view and how it shook the whole of Ireland.

Streaming Date – 30 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Samantar Season 2 (Marathi)

Director Satish Rajwade resumes his successful Marathi drama web series. Samantar 2 will pick up the story from where it ended in season 1. Although a new female lead character will feature in this season. Samantar is about two men who share the same destiny with the concept of past and future.

Streaming Date – 1 July 2021

Where To Watch – MX Player

#5 Generation 56k (Italian)

Generation 56k is an upcoming Italian television drama series. An encounter leads two people in their thirties to remember the era of 1998 when their hormones rushed in, along with the introduction of the concept of the internet. The series stars Angleo Spangnoletti, Cristina Cappelli and Alfredo Cerrone in the lead roles. This series is for all the Millenials who witnessed the internet conquer the whole world.

Streaming Date – 1 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#6 The Last Cruise (English)

The Last Cruise is an upcoming HBO documentary on the outbreak of Covid-19 on the British cruise ship Diamond Princess. The documentary has been directed by Hannah Olson. The caption of the documentary reads “It began as a vacation, It ended as a nightmare.” The 40-minute documentary premiered at the 2020 SWX Film Festival.

Streaming Date – 1 July 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Haseen Dillruba (Hindi)

One of the biggest Bollywood releases in the month of July, Haseen Dillruba is an upcoming movie starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The movie is a dark mystery of love, lust and betrayal. Taapsee plays the role of a wife, in question for her husband’s death.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#8 Radioactive (English)

Radioactive is a 2019 Amazon Prime Original biographical drama based on the chemistry genius Marie Curie. Rosamund Pike plays the role of Marie Curie in the movie. Radioactive has been directed by Marjane Satrapi and is adapted from the novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout by Lauren Redniss. The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Riley and Aneurin Barnard in pivotal roles.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Book My Show Stream

#9 The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt’s upcoming action drama, The Tomorrow War, focuses on the war of the future. The sci-fi drama is based on the story of a man drafted in a future war with the aliens. The movie has been directed by Chris McKay and also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, and Betty Gilpin. Chris Pratt is also the executive producer of this Amazon Original movie. Out of all the new content releasing on OTT platforms this week, The Tomorrow War is probably the one that everyone’s excited about.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 Pogaru

Pogaru is a 2021 action drama, shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The movie stars Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie was a successful venture at the box office, with praise drawn for the performance of Dhruva Sarja. A local thug sets on a violent path to deliver justice against the atrocities faced by the general public.

Streaming Date – 2 July 2021

Where To Watch – Aha

With all this exciting new content lined up to release on OTT platforms this week, how can we have a boring July?