While the pandemic is being an excruciating ride, thanks to OTT platforms, entertainment has still found its way. The month of May was full of blockbuster entertainment and June is ready to take it to the next level. The month of June brings in some anticipated projects. This summer solstice month, take a moment to enjoy some of the cult classics. We have curated a list of all the major OTT releases in the month of June.

#1 The Family Man Season 2

Fans highly anticipate the release of Season 2 of the Raj & DK produced The Family Man. Manoj Bajpayee returns to his iconic common-man character Srikant Tiwari. The trailer has already surpassed 50 million views. This season also stars Samantha Akkineni as the lead antagonist. Despite all the controversy happening, season two is have everyone excited.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#2 Jagame Thandhiram

After Karnan’s success, Dhanush’s next film, Jagame Thandhiram is opting for a direct OTT release. The teaser of the movie has more than 17 million views on YouTube. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie was slated for a theatrical release in May but got cancelled due to the pandemic. The digital rights of the movie were acquired at 55 crores, making the movie the highest-paid OTT release and certainly one of the OTT releases this June that you can’t miss.

Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 Loki

The third web series from the house of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki, is definitely the biggest release of the month. The release of the series has been preponed from the second week of June. The series will follow the events of the character post-Avengers Endgame. It’s the first time that a negative character has been given a full-length web series in the MCU. Episodes will be available to stream weekly every Wednesday, 9 June onwards. Loki is one of the biggest OTT releases of the 2021 summer and definitely the biggest in June.

Date – 9 June 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Kim’s Convenience

The fifth installment of the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience will be released in June. Based on a Korean family settled in Canada, Kim’s Convenience is a feel-good family sitcom. The tv series also stars Simu Liu, who will be next seen in Marvel’s Shang Chi releasing later this year.

Date – 2 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#5 Sunflower

The talented comedian/actor/performer Sunil Grover, makes his debut in the OTT space with Sunflower. The trailer of the series featured an ensemble cast. Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mukul Chadda can be seen in the teaser. The plot will follow a murder mystery, with a quirky twist.

Date – 11 June 2021

Where To Watch – Zee5

#6 Black Summer Season 2

The second installment of this post-apocalyptic web series will premiere in June. Based on The Walking Dead, Black Summer follows an enthralling journey. Set in a Zombie inflicted world, the series presents an adventurous ride. The trailer has teased an interesting adventure already. Showcasing some brutal battles with the Zombies, it has already created a buzz around.

Date – 17 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#7 Skater Girl

Set in the village of Rajasthan, Skater Girl is a first of its type. Based on the story of a village girl, who wants to skateboard, Manjari Makijany, the director of the movie, presents the audience with the first-ever Indian film on skateboarding.

Date – 11 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#8 Dom

Dom narrates the journey of Pedro, a man from Rio De Janeiro. A Brazilian action-based web series, the plot revolves around Pedro, a middle-class boy, once an addict, who becomes the leader of a criminal gang. The series, apart from its original Portuguese audio, is also being released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#9 Lupin Season 2

The second season of this French mystery web series is going to be released in June. Based on a classic French story, Lupin will continue on Netflix, engaging its viewers. Lupin is one of the most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

Date – 11 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#10 The Dead Don’t Die

An Adam Driver starrer horror-comedy, The Dead Don’t Die is a 2019 movie. The 1 hour 45 minutes long movie premiered at the Cannes Film festival. The Dead Don’t Die even stars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez in the leads.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#11 Kala

The highly acclaimed Malayalam movie Kala will also be premiering on the Aha OTT platform on 4 June 2021. It is the Telugu audio format that will be premiering on the OTT platform.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where To Watch – Aha

#12 Sherni

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni was teased by Amazon Prime Video through a post on Twitter. Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce its official release date in June.

Date – yet to be announced

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#13 Raya And The Last Dragon

This drama is set in the utopian world of Kumandra, a place where dragons exist. The 2021 animation drama will stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium India. It’s one of the OTT releases in June with the least buzz but definitely not worth giving a miss.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#14 Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is a 2021 movie based on a famous game with the same name. The fantasy action drama comes in with a hint of nostalgia. Mortal Kombat has some interesting special effects and action sequences to look forward to.

Date – 4 June 2021

Where to watch – Book My Show Stream

#15 Ray

Starring an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The web series/movie will be an anthology. These anthologies are based upon the stories by Satyajit Ray. Hence, the name Ray. It would be a modern-day celebration of India’s revolutionary director and storyteller. If you are true fans of Indian cinema, this anthology is one of the releases which should be on your OTT watch-list this June.

Date- 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- Netflix