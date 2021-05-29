Based on a request by the AP State Administration, the Indian Navy has agreed to jointly undertake repairs and audit of oxygen systems in major hospitals. A special team from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (NDV) will be looking into the requirements of the Oxygen Distribution System and Generation Plants.

Working in close coordination with State Government authorities for the past one month, six Naval Teams have covered several far-flung places in the state, visiting Government Hospitals at 12 cities, including Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Kadapa. This includes a visit to 15 major hospitals and 4 industries with Oxygen Generation Plants.

The specialist teams undertook a thorough inspection of the existing Oxygen Distribution systems in AP and have worked out a solution with the local administration. In several other places, these teams have worked on live systems by using techniques used on ships and submarines. These attempts are being made to ensure that there is no interruption in oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients. The special teams have also demonstrated and set up the portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold. The portable Mulified Oxygen Manifold has been developed by NDV which can be easily manufactured by the local industries.

The synergy between NDV teams and local authorities was best demonstrated while operationalising the Cryogenic Oxygen Generation Plant at Sri Krishna Teja Air Products, Nellore which was not functioning since 2012. The yard team stayed on site for a week to run the plant and generate oxygen, thus giving a major boost to the State’s oxygen-producing capacity.

On similar lines, NDV personnel undertook work at the VSPA plant in Srikalahasti and Tirupati, handing the critical data for qualifying the oxygen fit for medical purposes. The Navy has also set up the Oxygen on Wheels facility at Palasa in Srikakulam, paving the way for oxygenated beds at a COVID Care Centre.