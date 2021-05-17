Extending a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh, teams of experts from Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard achieved a major breakthrough in repairing two major Oxygen Plants in Nellore and Srikalahasti.

Based on a request from the State administration, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) had airlifted the teams of specialists from Naval Dockyard by naval Dornier Aircraft from Visakhapatnam, about a week ago. On Sunday morning, the professionals have successfully repaired the oxygen plants by overhauling the compressors. Later on, certain adapters were replaced.

Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared, “Big boost to Oxygen Supply in Andhra Pradesh as Indian Navy team airlifted from Visakhapatnam repairs two Major Oxygen Plants at Nellore & Srikalahasthi near Tirupati.”

The Krishna Teja Oxygen Plant in Nellore is a big cryogenic plant. Capable of charging 400 jumbo-type cylinders a day, it had been non-functional for the past six years. Undertaking the repairs, the Vizag Naval Dockyard team managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186° Celsius and the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge bottles. The analysis of the output is 98 percent Oxygen, 0 percent Carbon Monoxide, and 0.01 percent Carbon Dioxide meeting the requirements of medical-grade oxygen.

On the other hand, the plant in Srikalahasti, near Tirupati, was built based on Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) technology. The plant was equipped with a capacity of generating 16,000 litres per minute. The specialist teams led by Commander Dipayan, operationalised the plant and achieved the requisite output proved for medical-grade Oxygen above 93 percent, 0 percent Carbon Monoxide, and 0.02 percent Carbon Dioxide.