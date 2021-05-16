Arunita Kanjilal is amongst the final 9 contestants of Indian Idol Season 12. She is a prospective candidate for the title. She is also known as the next Shreya Ghoshal in the making and is famously recognised as a portamento singer. This singer from West Bengal has been trained as a classical singer by her mother, since her nascent days. Arunita, who has been liked by all the judges, is also amongst the top contestants of season 12 of Indian Idol. Here are 10 captivating performances by Arunita Kanjilal in the Indian Idol so far.

#1. Satyam Shivam Sundaram

View Count: 49M+

Satyam Shivam Sundaram is an age-old song, originally sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This soulful performance rendered by Arunita is the most melodic she has been in Indian Idol so far.

#2. Tere Mere Beech Mein

View Count: 14M+

This song is from the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. It was initially sung by the legendary singer S. P. Balasubramaniam. This song also has a Film Fare award to its credit for the Best Male Playback Singer. In her performance, Arunita gave a fresh feminine twist to it which was loved by judges and audiences alike.

#3. Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji

View Count: 13M+

This song is from the Bollywood film Ram Lakhan. The song was sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. A sad song by nature, Arunita set the stage on fire with her electric performance on it.

#4. Na Jaane Mere

View Count: 11M+

Na Jaane Mere Dil Ko Kya was sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, accompanied by Udit Narayan. This soothing song from the ’90s is a perfect pull-off by Arunita Kanjilal in Indian Idol.

#5. Ye Galiyan

View Count: 7M+

Anushka and Arunita Kanjilal singing together turned the song Ye Galiyan Yeh Chaubara into one of the best duets of Indian Idol 12. The decades’ old song that has remained evergreen was enjoyed thoroughly by the judges.

#6. Aapke Aa Jaane Se

View Count: 6M+

Aapke Aa Jane Se is a song by Mohammad Azizz and Sadhana Sargam. This beautiful duet between Arunita and Pawandeep Rajan has turned out to be the most grooved song in the Indian idol. Their performance set the stage alight and brought the judges to their feet.

#7. Ae Ri Pawan

View Count: 5M+

Ae Ri Pawan is a famous song from the Amitabh Bachchan film Bemisal. The song was initially sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This performance by Arunita Kanjilal made her contention stronger as the forerunner for the Indian Idol title.

#8. Saathiya Nahin Jana

View Count: 4M+

The song Sathiya Nahin Jana is from the film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke. Arunita has been picking up songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and this song too was sung by the legendary singer. And much like any other of her performances, she did justice to the great singer here as well, with her melodious voice.

#9. Ghar More Pardesiya

View Count: 2M+

A song that reminisces the moments of going home. This song is from the 2019 film Kalank. The song was sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal. This song has also received the Screen Award for Best Female Play Back. It’s truly a mesmerizing experience to hear Arunita Kanjilal sing this song. It felt like she was meant to perform this song more than anyone else.

#10. Tune O Rangeele

View Count: 1M+

Tune O Rangeele is a famous Lata Mangeshkar song from her early days. This song is from the Bollywood film Kudrat. While this has been the least viewed song by count, this song had enthralled the judges and it can be seen that they join her in grooving to her performance.