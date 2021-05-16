The ongoing pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of all. It is very important to maintain a positive outlook. The alarming rise in the cases has brought us to a standstill once again. Everyone is now restricted within their premises. While the environment is brutal, it gives us time to work on ourselves. It’s a great time to reconnect with our family, support each other and fight against the pandemic. What can be better than watching some feel good movies on OTT and letting positivity hit you?

Here, we present a list of 9 feel good movies, some inspirational, some funny, streaming on OTT platforms that you should invest your time in.

#1 Udaan

The 2010 Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is the movie Udaan. It explores the parental violence experienced by some children in Indian society. The movie brings on the screen the freedom needed for an artist to grow. Set in the township lanes of Jamshedpur, the movie beautifully shows the hardships of a teenager. Music by Amit Trivedi with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics transcends the viewing experience.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#2 Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmaan Khurana has always been experimental with his scripts. Dum Laga Ke Haisha narrates a beautiful story of two partners in an arranged marriage. The music of the movie takes you back to the golden 90s era. A comical drama conveys a beautiful tale of love, compromise and ultimate happiness in a relationship.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Loosely based on the real-life of director Tharun Bhascker, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a buddy comedy. The movie has very much the vibe of a Hangover movie. It explores the beauty of the art of filmmaking. The cinematography of the setting of the movie has a very contemporary vibe. If you’re sad and just want to feel good during these difficult times, this is one of the movies that you should definitely watch on an OTT platform of your choice.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Cinema

#4 Brochevarura

Brochevarura presents a script that has never been witnessed before. It encompasses various themes within itself. The smart execution of the script makes the movie look fresh every time you watch it. Cinematographer Sai Sriram has carefully worked with the colour scheme to elevate the cinematic experience. Catch this gem streaming on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#5 Oye Lucky Lucky Oye

Abhay Deol’s dark comedy Oye Lucky Lucky Oye is a satire on society. Abhay plays the role of an enthusiastic Punjabi boy. He grows up to become a clever petty thief. But this thief, unlike others, has principles and wants big for himself.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#6 Chippa

A very indie movie Chippa, stars the great child artist Sunny Pawar in the lead. It shows the tale of an underprivileged child. He is poor, nevertheless, he is content with his life. The orphaned child sets out on a journey to find his father. This child is like any other child, looking at the positive side of life. Catch this amazing movie streaming on the OTT platform. Sunny received the best child actor award at the New York Film Festival for his performance in the movie.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#7 Jagga Jasoos

Anurag Basu gave a life-like structure to a comic book. The colourful movie deals with a beautiful father and son relationship. The detective nature of the movie hooks the viewer. The movie grows on the audience with its music. The journey of Jagga will caress your emotions too. It’s one of the movies to watch when you want to feel good about life and you can do it on the OTT platform Netflix.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#8 Forrest Gump

Tom Hank delivers an inspiring performance in Forrest Gump. A story that focuses on a dumb man. Although with the right amount of love, anything can be conquered. The movie is now officially getting its Bollywood version ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leads. Not just in India, but worldwide, it is considered one of the most inspirational movies and one can watch this feel good movie on the OTT platform Netflix.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#9 The Intern

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway’s The Intern is a feel-good story of a 70-year-old intern. The movie showcases that there’s always a purpose. It deals with the intertwined threads of relationships in the modern era. The movie has a sense of peace and calms to it. It is one of the most inspiring movies and you can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and feel good about yourself.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video