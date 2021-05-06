Last updated 1 hour ago

Mr. Lockdown’s back and we are again stuck at our homes with not much to do. In these times, it’s natural to feel sad or frustrated or worried about the situation. But one of the key aspects of staying healthy is to keep oneself in a good state of mind. And one of the ways to keep oneself calm and happy in difficult times is to watch TV shows. TV shows have the power to inspire you to live better and they eat up time as well. Here are some inspirational TV shows that you can watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime to feel good about yourself during these difficult times:

#1 Bojack Horseman

Surely, we’ve all heard of this highly successful Netflix show. Focussing on a half-horse-half-man actor who isn’t very popular anymore, this show brilliantly handles the subject of depression and trauma, presenting the character’s plight in a true light. This is one animated comedy that is equal bits fun and inspiring.

Bojack Horseman is available to stream on Netflix.

#2 Alexa & Katie

In more ways than one, this show mirrors the lives we are living right now. Alexa & Katie is about the two titular best friends, one of whom is recovering from cancer and wants life to be as normal as possible. In fact, there is an episode in this show where Alexa can’t go to a school dance because of a flu outbreak and so, Katie gets the whole school to wear a mask to the dance for her sake. Alexa and Katie are truly BFF goals for us all.

Alexa & Katie can be streamed on Netflix.

#3 The Good Place

Created by Michael Schur, this show is all about inner change. The show’s protagonist, Eleanor Shellstrop is one of the worst people on Earth but after her death, in order to enter “The Good Place”, she starts doing good deeds. In the process, her character undergoes a huge change as she actually becomes a good person.

One of the best comedies on Netflix, The Good Place is one show which will surely inspire you to be better.

#4 Mad Men

While the characters in Mad Men are not good people by any means, Don Draper and Peggy Olson teach you how to improve your self-worth in a highly competitive world. The underlying theme of 60s advertising portrays this beautifully and makes Mad Men one of the best inspirational shows on either Netflix or Amazon Prime that will make you a better person.

The 7 seasons of Mad Men can all be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in India.

#5 Parks and Recreation

Created by the genius collab of Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation was earlier seen as a remake of The Office. But over the years, it has built its own identity. Amy Poehler, who stars in the lead as Leslie Knope, does an excellent job of portraying an ever-optimistic, idealistic government employee who is not bogged down by any obstacles. There’s a lot that people can learn from Leslie Knope about how to live life.

Parks and Recreation can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in India.

#6 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Here’s another funny Netflix show which is very inspiring for the viewers. In this show, the titular character Kimmy Schmidt has been living in a bunker for 15 years and when she returns to the world then, the world is all unfamiliar to her. And the most admirable quality of Kimmy is that she doesn’t give up no matter what. Let’s hope we undergo the same transformation now that we are also at our bunker-like homes.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is available to stream on Netflix.

#7 Feel Good

Here’s a socially awkward standup comedian for you. Mae Martin plays herself in this comedy-drama which explores her struggling years as a comedian and her romantic relationship with George, played by Charlotte Ritchie. Mae Martin tells the story of her drug addiction and her relationship with George with much conviction. As a bonus, you get Lisa Kudrow plays Mae Martin’s mother and is at her witty best.

Feel Good is definitely a show you should watch if you struggle coming out of the closet and you can watch it on Netflix.

#8 Fleabag

Fleabag is one of those TV characters who have nothing going right for her and yet, keeps smiling and cracking jokes. The most relatable aspect of Fleabag is how she makes silly mistakes here and there and then, laughs it off. And through this all, Fleabag gives a comical, yet, valid take on subjects like feminism, depression and suicide. Certainly, a must-watch show for those who are feeling low during this lockdown.

The two short seasons of Fleabag can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.