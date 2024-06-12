As the weekend rolls in, it’s time to shed the seriousness and embrace the lighter side of life. Vizag boasts a lively stand-up scene, with talented comedians ready to leave you in stitches. This weekend, Vizag Komedians, a group dedicated to showcasing local comedic talent, is hosting an unmissable stand-up comedy show guaranteed to give you a great time!

Vivek Muralidharan’s ‘Death by Laughter’ Returns

Mark your calendar for June 15, 2024, as Hyderabad’s own stand-up sensation, Vivek Muralidharan, takes the stage in Vizag. Formerly a software engineer, Vivek has turned his knack for keen observations and life revelations into a comedic art form. His latest special, “Death By Laughter,” features fresh material that delves into religion, spirituality, blockbuster movies, and the humor found in everyday life—essentially, it’s your typical existential quandaries, humorously packaged.

The comedy show kicks off at 7:00 pm at Ocean Vista Bay, Vizag on 15 June 2024. For those who want a sneak peek into Vivek’s style, check out his political comedy special, “India Juice,” available on YouTube. Alternatively, check out his Instagram page to get to know the artist better.

Tickets are available through BookMyShow or by contacting 9110741565. Don’t miss out on a night filled with laughter!

About Vizag Komedians

The Vizag Komedians are a vibrant and dynamic group dedicated to stand-up comedy. With a passion for the craft, they are striving to make their mark in the comedy scene. Regularly hosting shows, they provide a platform for local talent to shine while delivering content that is both relevant and thought-provoking. Covering topics such as state politics, family, society, relationships, college life, and more, the Vizag Komedians have a knack for making audiences laugh out loud. To know more about Vizag Komedians, visit their Instagram page here.