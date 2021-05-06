Last updated 1 hour ago

In view of the partial lockdown being imposed in the state, Andhra University has decided to postpone the examinations of law students to a later date. In a circular issued by the Registrar, Prof. V Krishna Mohan, it was announced that the examinations for the third semester of the 3-year LLB course, third semester of 5-year BA.LLB course and third and seventh semesters of LLM course at the B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, AU and other Law colleges affiliated to AU are to be rescheduled.

These examinations were originally scheduled to be conducted from 12 May 2021. But the AU administration has taken note of the difficult Covid-19 situation in Visakhapatnam and in the state and postponed them for the time being.

The Administration of Andhra University hasn’t yet set a new schedule for the above-mentioned examinations. When they do, students can access the revised examination schedule from the website of Andhra University: www.andhrauniversity.edu.in or www.exams.andhrauniversity.edu.in

AU Office timings changed

The Andhra University Administration has also decided to change the timings of AU offices, considering the ongoing lockdown in the city. Earlier, the offices in AU used to be open from 10 AM to 5 PM. But now, these offices will only be open from 8 AM till 11 AM. These timings will apply till the end of lockdown, which is 18 May 2021. During this period, the Dr. VS Krishna Library will remain closed. Faculties of AU will be conducting online classes and research activities can happen only till 11 AM every day.