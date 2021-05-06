Last updated 33 mins ago

In a bid to contribute to the ongoing battle against Covid-19, RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) continues to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in huge quantities. Working towards the needs of the nation, Vizag’s RINL has already dedicated five units of Oxygen-making plants towards the production, loading and dispatching of cryogenic tankers that transport large quantities of Oxygen. A new Oxygen Plant by RINL is also under trials, post which, it should be able to produce 1000 Metric Tonnes of LMO. Not only Oxygen, but Vizag Steel Plant is also preparing to allocate 1,000 beds to Covid Care Centres.

RINL has answered the requisite demands of Oxygen due to a steady increase in Covid19 cases. The Vizag Steel Plant has already supplied almost 3,050 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen since the second wave of Covid-19. It has supplied approximately 11,900 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen to the entire nation since the beginning of the pandemic. The supplies not only pertain to Andhra Pradesh but are also being extended towards Karnataka as per the Government’s instructions. On 22 April 2021, the first Oxygen Express carrying 100 Metric Tonnes of LMO in 7 Cryogenic tankers had been dispatched to Maharashtra to meet the critical medical emergencies caused by the pandemic.

To boost the supply of oxygen, the setting up of a new Oxygen plant by RINL has already been sanctioned. Respective experts have already conducted health assessments of the plant and machinery. This process would be followed by a number of designated trials. After a complete inspection, the plant would be finally commissioned for the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen.

RINL has also been setting up facilities for Covid Care Centres (CCC) in Gurajada Kalakshetram at Ukkunagaram. Almost 1,000 beds are to be provided at these centres. Vizag’s steel plant is parallelly manufacturing the cot frames to meet the requirement of beds in the CCCs. Additional disposition is also being made for a steady supply of oxygen near the beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Visakhapatnam-based RINL optimistically fights the war with coronavirus. The steel plant stands strong, helping the nation in its battle against Covid-19.