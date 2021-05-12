Last updated 6 hours ago

Pawandeep Rajan’s stellar performances have taken the center stage of the Indian Idol show since his soulful song ‘Teri Mitti’. This moving song with national roots, during India’s uncertain times, had had a very seizing moment with every Indian. In fact, the song fetched the Pawandeep Rajan an all-time fame, pushing him as one of the prominent contestants for the Season 12 of the Indian Idol. While the winner has not been announced, few pockets of the country have bestowed him the title given his fan base.

Here are the 6 stellar performances of Pawandeep Rajan on Indian Idol 12:

#1. Shayad

View count: 29M+

Shayad is an Arjit Singh song from the famous movie Love Aaj Kal. Pawandeep Rajan is seen showing his keyboard skills while he sings this heart touching simultaneously.

#2. Teri Mitti

View count: 24M+

A patriotic song from the award-winning film Kesari. This song has also been a heartthrob of emotions when it was used as a tribute to the frontline workers on 24 April 2020.

#3. Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai

View count: 14M+

Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai is a retro love song. This song was sung by Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. Pawandeep Rajan’s voice suits completely with the retro performance. His song almost flew the 90’s back to their good old days.

#4. Aapke Aa Jane Se

View count: 6M+

Aapke Aa Jane Se is a song by Mohammad Azizz and Sadhana Sargam. This beautiful duet between Arunita and Pawandeep has turned out to be the most grooved song in the Indian idol.

#5. Maa Tuje Salam

View count: 5M+

A patriotic song from the 1997 album of A. R. Rahman. In this Pawandeep takes the judges and the contestants through the freedom struggle with his voice. Invariably everyone joins in for chorus.

#6. In Dino

View count: 2M+

This duet performance of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita has gone well with the judges and other contestants alike. This combo has also been well placed with Arunita adding the female flair to the song.