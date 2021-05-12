Last updated 4 hours ago

On 12 May 2021, the North Zone Crime Division of Visakhapatnam City Police busted three accused and recovered stolen items. A press note stating the details of the robbery was released by the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam. Three arrested by Vizag Police for robbery at the house of Ganta’s daugther and recovered stolen items worth 4.50 lakhs.

The crime occurred on 10 January 2020 at Ganta Sai Pujitha’s house. Ganta Sai Pujitha is the daughter of MLA (north constituency). The robbery at the Ganta’s daugther house in Vizag was reported by a 35 year old, Bantu Satyarao, personal assistant to Ganta Srinivasa Rao. Out of the three accused, two are accredited for stealing jewellery and other valuable items from the villa, located in a residential gated community in Pedda Rushikonda. They had then handed over the stolen items to a third person. 27 year old Pendurthi Gowrish aka Raju Aryan, Pillikallu Raju who has been previously accused in 12 crimes earlier and is in a suspect sheet have been arrested. Along with Raju, 24 year old Putta Bharath Kumar and 59 year old Kommuri Veerabhadrarao have been found guilty. All the three of them were arrested from the Vizag city itself.

IPC Section 457, 380 and 411 has been charged against the arrested for the robbery at house of Ganta’s daugther in Vizag. Inspectors Ramachandra Rao, Suri Naidu, and Sub-Inspector Apparao along with the other staff in the crime team have been appreciated by Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, Commissioner of Police and other senior officers.

Footages from the CCTV camera installed in the villa played an important role as proof for finding the culprits. Requests were also made to the commercial establishments and residential apartments to install and maintain an adequate number of CCTVs in their premises which would help solve and reduce any future crimes.