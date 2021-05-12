Last updated 3 hours ago

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) on Wednesday released the list of vaccination centres where a second dose of Covishield will be administered in Vizag on 13 May.

As per the release given by DMHO Dr. Suryanarayana, individuals who are due with their second dose will be given advance information on when, where and at what time the vaccine will be available. They will be communicated through phone, SMS or a slip. This notification will be given by the local ASHA worker. Only those who have been notified are to be present at the vaccine centres.

The idea of providing a slip or message is to avoid any inconvenience during these curfew times.

Vaccination drives in May in the district on Thursday will be held at 12 selected health centers in the city and 37 selected health centers in the rural district. Only these particular centres will have vaccination drive and doses will not be given anywhere else.

The following are the list of vaccination centres in rural and the urban areas in Vizag which have been selected for administering Covid-19 vaccines.

* District Rural Areas:

Anandapuram, Ananthagiri, Achuthapuram, Buchayapeta, Chidikada, Chintapalli, Chowduwada,G Madugula, Golugonda, Goodenkottaveedhi, KJ Puram, Makavarapalem, Munagapaka, Natavaram, Payakaravupeta, Pedabayalu, R. Tallavalasa, Rambilli, Ravikamatham Revidi, Sabbavaram, Vemulapudi, Araku, Devarapalli, Dumbriguda, Gavaravaram, Godicherla, Kashinkota, KD Peta, KV Puram, Munchingfoot, Hukumpeta, Penugollu, Paderu, Ravikamatham.

*Urban Health Centers:

Allipuram, Buchirajupalem, One Town, Ramamurthy Panthulu Peta, Sagar Nagar, Tagarapuvalasa, Vidyut Nagar,

Gajuwaka Primary Health Center

(Dronamraju Kalyana Mandapam, Drivers Colony), Madhurawada.

Swarna Bharathi, Arilova, Sriharipuram, Pendurthi.

Vizag on Wednesday reported 2238 positive cases taking the total to 1,04,046 . So far, 82,918 individuals have recovered.