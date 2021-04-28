Last updated 13 seconds ago

It was a hustle-like situation at covid vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, where a large number of people line up to get their second dose of Covaxin/ Covishield. Vaccination centres at Regional Eye Hospital and Swarna Bharathi Auditorium in the city witnessed heavy footfall as many people, needing the second dose of vaccine, were seen waiting at the centres in Visakhapatnam from as early as 7 AM so as to get their token first.

Some of the people who were at the centre first tried to voluntarily make a list of individuals so that there wouldn’t be any fight among them as to who came first. Quite a few volunteers came out in the vaccination drive to help the individuals, making them stand in queues and keeping the crowd calm. While the second dose of vaccine at Regional Eye Hospital was given in two shifts in the morning and afternoon, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam had thousands of people sitting inside for their turn.

“Depending on the vaccine kits available, we are peacefully managing the situation, giving vaccines to all those who have come. We are making the people stand in queue lines and sending five people at a time so as to make the drive happen peacefully”, said Health Educator of Regional Eye Hospital, M Chamundeswari.

In most of the Covid-19 vaccination centres, hours before the vaccination started, there were arguments among the people. Standing in the hot sun, elderly people had to wait for atleast an hour making them tired.

Meanwhile, there were many individuals who got confused about what vaccine is given at the centres and had to return back home. “Initially, there was no proper information given on what vaccine will be administered. After waiting for about two hours near the gate, we were given correct information”, said Srinivasa Rao, who visited Regional Eye Hospital for his second dose.