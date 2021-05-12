Last updated 2 hours ago

Three hospitals in Vizag were booked by the Vigilance and Enforcement officials for unethical medical practices done against Covid-19 norms. In a span of two days raids were conducted by the Vigilance flying squads. Raids were conducted on 15 hospitals based on complaints received. Among the total hospitals raided, cases were booked on nine hospitals.

Till now, a total of 37 hospitals were booked with criminal cases for misusing Oxygen cylinders, overcharging covid-19 treated and illegal selling of Remdesivir injections, said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General KV Rajendranath Reddy. These are the hospitals which are treating Covid-19 patients without permissions given and rejecting patients coming under Arogyasri scheme.

Among the three hospitals in Vizag, SR Hospital in Gopalapatnam was found overcharging for Covid-19 treatment and misusing the supply of Remdesivir injections. Cases were booked under IPC section 188, 420, sections 51(B), 52 under Disaster Management Act.

Another hospital booked under IPC 420 section is Anil Neerukonda (NRI Bheemili) for overcharging for Covid-19 treatment.

Ramya Hospital in Visakhapatnam was booked for giving Covid-19 treatment without permission from the government. The hospital was also found selling Remdesivir injections in black market. Cases were booked under section 188, 429 and 51 (B) under Disaster Management Act.

During the previous raids by the Vigilance teams, five hospitals in Vizag were booked for misusing covid-19 material and working against Covid-19 regulations. According to the officials, they have been receiving many complaints from the Covid-19 affected families. Based on the complaint, surprise raids have been conducted in many hospitals.