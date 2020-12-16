A group of unidentified men broke into a house at the 80-foot road at Akkayyapalem area in Vizag and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh on Monday. The robbery came to light after the victims had approached the IV Town police station in Vizag and lodged a complaint on the following day.

According to sources, J Bangarraju and his wife have been residing on the first floor of a multi-storeyed building at Akkayyapalem, for the past few years. The couple runs a Kirana store in the vicinity of their residence. On 14 December, Bangarraju and his wife left for the shop around 5:30 PM after locking the house. When they returned home around 9:30 PM, the complainant’s wife found that the lock was broken. Reportedly, the cupboards were flung open and clothes and other items kept inside were strewn all over the place. After realising that the valuables kept inside were missing, Bangarraju’s wife intimated the former regarding the robbery and called on the police on Tuesday to register the case.

Acting on the complaint, the cops began the investigation. While the police informed that about 45 tolas of gold ornaments and one-and-a-half kilograms of silver were stolen, the victim claimed to have lost about 60 tolas of gold. On Tuesday morning, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), V Suresh Babu, and officials from the crime wing of the city inspected the crime scene. In connection with the case, fingerprints from the spot have already been extracted by the clues team. Reportedly, the cops interrogated the staff working at Bangarraju’s Kirana store and another youth residing on the third floor of the victim’s residence. A few other individuals, with a criminal history, are also being questioned by the police in connection with the gold robbery case in Vizag.