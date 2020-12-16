2020 has been unprecedented on all fronts. A global pandemic meant that the film industry too, much like our lives, was thrown out of gear. With theatres remaining shut for the best part of the year, those involved in the filmmaking business had to find alternate routes to steer away from losses of gigantic proportions. The Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, which had already established a pretty solid base by March, turned out to be the lifeguards for many a clueless film units. As an increasing number of makers chose to release their films on OTT platforms, the audience was treated to solid entertainment right at the comfort of their homes. Telugu cinema too, which welcomed 2020 in a roaring fashion with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, witnessed digital releases rule the roost, albeit not many big-ticket films joining the tide. From what has been a mixed bag, we pick 5 top Telugu movies that released on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms in 2020.

#1 Colour Photo

Riding on impressive performances, a touching storyline, and a soulful melody, Colour Photo ticked the right boxes to emerge a winner in the latter half of 2020. Featuring Suhas and Chandini Chowdary as the lead pair, this Sandeep Raj directorial was built on a few sorry notions prevalent in the society. A good film is all its essence, Colour Photo is among our top picks this year.

Streaming on: Aha

#2 Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra

The Telugu dubbed version of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru came as a runaway winner. With a mighty-impressive Suriya in the lead and a rousing story that transcends the language barriers, Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra is easily among the best South Indian films that had a digital release this year. Inspired by the real-life story of Captain GR Gopinath, the Sudha Kongara directorial is packed with just the right elements to uplift our otherwise dampened spirits in 2020.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Middle Class Melodies

After making a forgettable debut with Dorasani, Anand Deverakonda managed to hit the nail on its head with his second outing. Middle Class Melodies, which premiered in mid-November, struck a chord with the major chunk of the audience. Thanks to the light-hearted drama and jaunty humour, the film turned out to be a breezy entertainer. Goparaju Ramana, who plays the protagonist’s father in the film, deserves a special mention for the million memes he has inspired on social media.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is the story of a soft-spoken photographer who looks to exact revenge after being humiliated in public. Actor Satyadev and director Venkatesh Maha take complete control of the game to establish the film a winner by the end of its runtime.

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 Gatham

Gatham came as a surprise. The movie revolves around Rishi, who wakes up in a hospital and is told that he has suffered brain damage and memory loss. As the story proceeds further, plot twists are revealed one after another, keeping the audience glued to the screen throughout the runtime. If you are up for watching something out of the box, you can definitely pick this Indie psychological crime thriller.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video