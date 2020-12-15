The fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has reached the business end. With five contestants left in the house, the battle for the title this year is expected to go down to the wire. To vote for their favourite contestant(s), the viewers can either give a missed call to the below-mentioned number or go online to cast their vote. The voting lines in the final week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu will remain open until Friday night. The contestant to receive the least number of votes will be evicted first while the one to garner the highest amount of votes will be announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Voting missed call numbers of contestants in the final week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Abijeet: 8886658204

Harika: 8886658208

Ariyana: 8886658210

How to vote for contestants in the final week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

Those who are looking to vote online should go log into the Disney+Hotstar app. Here is the step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Install the Disney+Hotstar App

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials

Search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote

As the show is all set to complete 100 days tonight, the showrunners have planned to step up the entertainment quotient. Marking the occasion, popular ex-contestants of the reality show will visit the house in the upcoming episode. In the teaser released by the makers, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 finalist, Hariteja, Season 2, Runner-up, Geetha Madhuri, Season 3 finalist, Ali Reza, and Runner-up, Sreemukhi entered the house and roasted the five finalists about their game plan.