The iconic Town Hall and Old Municipal Office in Vizag have been restored with their original structures intact. Taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) as a part of the Smart City Mission, the retrofitting of the buildings was done under Heritage conservation.

Built by the Rajah of Bobbili between 1901 and 1904, the Old Town Hall was inaugurated in 1904. Spread over 670 square metres, this Gothic structure was called the ‘Victoria Diamond Jubilee Town Hall’ as it commemorated the golden jubilee celebrations of the British Queen Victoria. Under the project, Rs 4.13 crore was allotted to renovate the Old Town Hall. Mangalore tile roofing was restored to its original shape. The dilapidated portions of the Old Town Hall were demolished and re-constructed with stone and wood.

Constructed in the late 1930s in Vizag, the Old Municipal Office, on the other hand, is a relatively modern structure with a curious mix of both, modern and colonial styles of architecture with European architecture and the flat cantilever occupying equal space. Situated opposite the old harbour, spread across 1150 square metres and made entirely out of cutting stone, the building earmarked the beginning of modern architecture in Vizag. Apart from demolishing the dilapidated portions and re‐constructing with stone, the woodwork has also been refurbished with Rs 6.84 crore.

Speaking to Yo!, M Vinay Kumar, Superintendent Engineer, GVMC Smart City projects, informed that the restoration work was executed by Savani Heritage Conservation Private Limited. Sharing further details about the project, the GVMC SE said that the officials are working towards landscaping the area surrounding these iconic buildings. “There is an old reservoir situated in between these old structures. We are looking at beautifying the place with mural artwork. As far as the refurbished buildings are concerned, we are intending to use them as art galleries or museums or photo exhibitions,” he added.