The annual Swachh Survekshan is around the corner and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) looks all geared up. Having to be content with the seventh rank in last year’s survey, the GVMC is vying for the top spot in Swachh Survekshan 2021 and, by the looks of it, is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to make Vizag stand out.

Door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of garbage at source, mechanised sewer cleaning, scientific waste processing, and landfilling, banning single-use plastic, acting on the complaints raised by citizens, and levying fines on violators are among the key strategies that the GVMC has been focussing on to fare better in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

On Tuesday, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, held a meeting to review the Corporation’s readiness and strategies ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021. Addressing the concerned departments, the Commissioner reiterated the importance of segregating the dry and wet wastes. Noting that some garbage trucks are not following guidelines when it comes to this segregation, she said that such trucks will not be permitted. She also stated that those found guilty of urinating or defecating in the open should be charged with heft fines. The GVMC Commissioner further directed the staff to create awareness among the public to not litter open drains.

Earlier, in a conversation with Yo! Vizag, GVMC CMO(H), Dr KSLG Sastry urged the citizens to do their bit in helping Vizag bag a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021. “Do not resort to throwing garbage in drains or canals. Furthermore, the citizens should actively take part in separating dry and wet wastes at their homes. Citizens can also use Swacchata mobile application and upload their activities towards bettering the environment,” the GVMC CMO appealed.