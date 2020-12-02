After managing to secure 9th position in Swachh Survekshan in 2020, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up to slot the city in a better spot next year. Ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021, the GVMC has applied under three categories, i.e., garbage-free city (GFC), Open Defecation-Free Plus (ODF++), and SBM Water Plus certification. With sights set on bagging the top rank in 2021, the civic body has been taking several measures to enable effective cleaning, collecting, and processing of wastes in Vizag. Here are 6 strategies being implemented by GVMC in Vizag ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021.

#1 Implementing garbage segregation at source

Enforcing segregation of solid waste continues to pose a challenge for the Corporation. Taking stock of the situation, the GVMC has begun to focus on garbage segregation right at the source. The sanitation staff is creating awareness among the public to separate wet, dry, and hazardous wastes in green, blue, and red bins respectively. The officials are further encouraging the citizens of Vizag to take up home composting as well. As per the information provided by GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, currently, as many as 10,000 families have adopted home composting techniques. The GVMC Commissioner directed the officials to increase the number to at least 15,000.

#2 Strengthening door-to-door garbage collection

Streamlining waste collection, the Municipal Corporation has also increased the number of vehicles deployed for door-to-door services. The staff has been informed to collect the garbage every day by 10:30 AM.

With this initiative, the officials hope to reduce the bins set up on the streets. The GVMC is developing a facial recognition system to mark the attendance of its sanitation staff. An online waste management system is also being developed to ensure the proper collection of garbage from households.

#3 Adopting mechanised sewer cleaning

In order to reduce manual scavenging, the GVMC recently introduced manhole cleaning machines in the city. The vehicle-mounted jetting machines will help the civic body in mechanising sewer and septic tank cleaning operations to an extent in Vizag.

#4 Scientific waste processing and landfilling

The solid waste would be first segregated into bio-degradable and non-degradable materials, which will further be processed. It is to be noted that the GVMC has already set up a waste-to-biogas plant and a Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at Kapuluppada in Vizag. The civic body has partnered with private companies to effectively implement waste processing in the city. Currently, a bio-manure plant, bio-mining project, and waste-to-energy plant are at various stages of development.

#5 Enforcement of single-use plastic ban and levying penalties for littering

The officials have been working towards enforcing a full-fledged ban on the usage of plastic weighing less than 50 microns. Over the past few weeks, the GVMC teams imposed fines on several establishments violating the rules within the corporation limits. The Corporation is also cracking the whip on those who resort to littering the public places in Vizag. Those who violate the rules will be fined up to Rs 500. Repeat offenders will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1500.

#6 Strengthening citizen grievances redressal system

In an effort to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the corporation has also been working towards establishing an effective citizen grievances redressal system. Amid the global pandemic, the GVMC has taken Spandana, the grievance redressal programme, online to reach out to the citizens. In addition, the civic body has also made a toll-free number available to connect with the public. People can also put forth their issues by tagging the social media accounts of the municipal corporation.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, GVMC CMO(H), Dr KSLG Sastry informed that the Corporation’s Commissioner, G Srijana has been conducting weekly meetings to monitor the progress in every sphere to secure a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Requesting the public to co-operate with GVMC, Dr KSLG Sastry said, “Do not resort to throwing garbage in drains or canals. Furthermore, the citizens should actively take part in separating dry and wet wastes at their homes.” He added that they can also use Swacchata mobile application and upload their activities towards bettering the environment, showing the spirit of citizens’ participation of Vizag.