With the elimination of Nachiket Lele on Sunday, season 12 of Indian Idol now has 9 contestants vying to stand as the winner. With each passing episode, the competition has been getting tougher as the contestants are putting in the best of their efforts to win the title. Here is the list of the top 9 contestants of Indian Idol Season 12.

Top 9 contestants of Indian Idol 12

#1 Shanmukha Priya

Known for her operatic and yodelling skills, the seventeen-year-old from Vizag has been wooing the judges and audience week after week. Even fetching plaudits from Anu Malik and other senior musicians, Shanmukha Priya is seen as one of the stronger contenders to win the title of Indian Idol 12.

#2 Pawandeep Rajan

Another strong contender to win the title this year, this singer from Uttarakhand has carved a huge fan base across the country. Scoring pretty for his vocals and choice of songs, Pawandeep Rajan is surely someone to watch out for.

#3 Arunita Kanjilal

The Kolkata singer was the winner of the Zee Bangla TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2013. Known for her rendition of melodies, Arunita Kanjilal is another contestant giving a tough fight to her mates in the race to the title this year.

#4 Anjali Gaikwad

The youngest contestant this season, Anjali is a trained Hindustani classical singer. Mentored by her father, who is a music teacher himself, the vocal range of the 15-year-old is something you need to take note of.

#5 Sayli Kishore Kambli

Defying several odds, Sayli Kishore Kambli became the first contestant to earn entry into the theatre round of Indian Idol season 12 by winning a golden mic. With her consistent efforts, Sayli has surely created a lasting impression on the judges and audience alike.

#6 Md. Danish

Under the guidance of his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, Danish took his baby steps towards singing when he was only four years old. Currently, at Indian Idol 12, his versatile singing has made him one of the favourites among the viewers.

#7 Nihal Tauro

Making his way to Indian Idol season 12 with sweet and effortless singing, Nihal is another talent that has left the audience in awe. Honing his skills, the Karnataka lad has established a name for himself, receiving accolades from the jury and the special guests.

#8 Sawai Bhatt

Born in Gachchipura, a small village in Nagaur, Rajasthan, the singer could not afford formal musical training, owing to financial constraints. Honouring the regional tradition, Sawai’s qawwali songs, nevertheless, have won the hearts of music lovers.

#9 Ashish Kulkarni

Ashish Kulkarni from Pune chose his passion over the package and took part in Indian Idol 12. From melodious renditions like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to electrifying tracks like Kay Sera Sera, the singer has aced them all.