Season 12 of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, is inching closer towards the finale. With each passing episode, the competition has been getting tougher as the contestants are putting in the best of their efforts to win the title. Another week of the singing reality show has drawn to a close with stellar performances from participants and the special appearance of yesteryear Bollywood actress, Neetu Singh. With the contestants awaiting the results of the elimination, tension was notched up, in the otherwise cheerful episode. The show host, Aditya Narayan announced that Nachiket Lele, Sawai Bhatt, and Md. Danish stood in the face of elimination, considering the scores awarded by the judges. Bringing curtains down on the suspense, it was revealed that singer Nachiket Lele was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude, the ex-contestant took to Instagram to summarise his journey on the show. In an emotional post after being eliminated, Nachiket Lele wrote, “Every round here was a challenge. To be able to act, sing, be the hero, and singer of the song was an amazing experience. Although it wasn’t easy as it seemed, the zeal to try something new has kept me going. This beautiful journey from “Tum jo mil Gaye to” to the final performance “Chukar mere Mann ko” on this stage is very precious.”

Thanking the viewers, Mr Lele said that he’s glad that the audience has never failed to recognize the efforts he had put in while enacting the roles when singing on the stage. He assured his fans that he will work towards presenting great music from this very moment. Extending his sincere thanks to the Indian Idol crew, he shared, “Thanks a lot to the Sony Entertainment Television Team, my music mentors, and my fellow contestants. The entire team has made this show successful and has given me a wonderful journey at Indian Idol 12.”

His farewell post garnered a lot of emotional responses from his fans who commented on it. Many wrote that they wish he would not have been eliminated. Nachiket’s fellow contestants, Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya took to Instagram to bid goodbye to the ex-Indian Idol 12 contestant.

With the elimination of Nachiket Lele from the show, 9 contestants are vying for the title of Indian Idol this season. The top 9 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep.