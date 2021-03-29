The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced passenger trains between Visakhapatnam-Raipur and Visakhapatnam-Gunupur. The daily trains will be operating from April. Given the Covid pandemic situation, the passengers have been urged to follow the safety protocol while travelling. The details of the trains are as follows:

Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58528/58527)

Train No 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4:25 AM, with effect from 7 April 2021. It will reach Raipur at 8 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, train No. 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger will leave Raipur daily at 5:30 AM, with effect from 8 April 2021. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 6:40 PM on the same day.

These trains, between Visakhapatnam and Raipur, will be taking halts at Marripalem, Simhachalam ,Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Kantakapalle, Alamanda, Korukonda, Vizianagram, Gotlam, Garudabilli, Gajapatinagararm, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagarm, Narsipuram PH, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Gumada, Kuneru, Jimidipeta, Ladda, Rayagada, Singapuram Road, Therubali, Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Doikallu, Ambodala, Lanjigarh Road, Norla Road, Rupra Road, Kandel Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Rahenbhata, Muribahal, Kantabanji, Turekala Road, Harishanker Road, Lakhna, Nawapara Road, Khariar Road, Komakhan, Bagbahra, Bhimkhoj, Arand,Mahasamund, Belsonda, Arang Mahanadi, Lakholi, and Mandir Hasaud.

The composition includes eight second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches.

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58506/58505)

Train No 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5:35 AM, with effect from 5 April 2021. It will reach Gunupur at 12:20 PM.

In the return direction, train No 58505 Gunupur- Visakhapatnam Passenger will leave Gunupur daily at 1:55 PM, hrs with effect from 5 April 2021. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:45 PM on the same day.

These trains, between Visakhapatnam and Gunupur, will be taking halts at Marripalem, Simhachalam , Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Garividi, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam road, Urlam, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Tekkali, Peddasana, Temburu, Ganguvada, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Sitapuram, Haddubhangi, Kashinagaram, Lihuri, Bansadhara, and Palasinghi.

The composition includes ten second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches.