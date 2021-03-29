In a fatal road accident, two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses collided near Sunkaripeta in Vizianagaram. The incident took place during the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, an APSRTC Metro Express, coming from Vizag, inched close to a lorry near Sunkaripeta on 29 March 2021. In an attempt to avert the accident, the bus driver swerved the vehicle, thereby hitting another bus travelling from Palakonda. As per the initial reports, the road mishap claimed three casualties, including the bus drivers. As many as 26 passengers have reportedly sustained injuries in the accident.

Upon receiving the news, the Vizanagaram police rushed to the spot and took measures to prevent traffic congestion. The victims were taken to the Maharaja District Hospital to offer preliminary treatment. Reportedly, those who were severely injured will be shifted to the King George Hospital in Vizag. According to locals, the accident was allegedly caused due to some burning debris near the dumping yard at Sunkaripeta in Vizianagaram. The smoke reportedly resulted in low visibility and confusion among the drivers, leading to the accident. Based on the complaint registered, the local police have filed a case and a detailed investigation is yet to be carried out.