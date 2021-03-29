There is no need to remind you that summer has arrived because the atmosphere is already scorching with heat. If you are a Gunturian, we know how badly you are fighting the heat right now. And what better time to relish our favourite ice creams and milkshakes. Here, we list five delicious ice creams to beat the heat in Guntur this season.

#1 Nut Cascade

Ice Berg has a wide range of varieties in ice cream and milkshakes. It also serves coffee, cakes, and fruit juices. You must try Nut Cascade which comes with a mixture of nuts and ice cream. This comes with different ice cream flavours. To be specific you will be served a variety of nuts, kesar, pista, butterscotch, kulfi, and all-time delicious vanilla ice cream with pista sauce and caramel nuts. Grab your Nut Cascade at Arundelpet 4th lane, Guntur.

#2 Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Ibaco, with its hygiene environment at Hollywood Bollywood Theatre, attracts customers with its ice creams, chocolates, milkshakes, and ice cream cakes. They also provide toppings of your choice. You must try the Cotton Candy Ice Cream which will surely remind you of the memorable cotton candy you had during childhood. It tastes much better with a brownie. When it comes to milkshakes you have the freedom to choose any flavor of the 36 varieties of ice cream available.

#3 Caramel Kit Kat Ice Cream

Frozen Bottle serves its deliciousness in a glass bottle or environment-friendly cups, which will make us understand sustainability. There is a wide range of milkshakes, hot beverages, and ice creams available here. The crunchiness of KitKat, and the yumminess of caramel, will take you to a creamy world. You must try this when you visit Lakshipuram.

#4 Brownie Break

Why not take a break with a walnut brownie covered with fudge sauce with ice cream to enjoy the taste with health? You are served both at Cream Stone, Lakshmipuram. Cream Stone has its own way of adding extra flavor to ice cream. You would not wait to enjoy the softness of ice cream while having it with a fluffy brownie.

#5 Brownie Surprise Ice Cream

You can surprise yourself with brownies, flavoured with chocolate along with a vanilla scoop, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips at The Hangout. This is a refreshing option for brownie and chocolate lovers. As the name says it all, it is a nice place to hang out with a super cool ambience, in Lakshmipuram. It also serves a variety of food items along with ice creams.