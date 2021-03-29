The first flight between Kurnool and Visakhapatnam landed in the city on Sunday. Operated by Indigo airlines, the flight arrived in Visakhapatnam under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) scheme.

Minister for Tourism, Andhra Pradesh, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP, MVV Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, Deputy Mayor, GVMC, Jiyyani Sridhar, Chief Post Master General, M Venkateswarlu, and Airport Advisory Committee members took part in a special event organised at the city’s airport to mark the occasion. The dignitaries even handed over boarding passes to Kurnool-bound passengers at the Visakhapatnam airport.

On the occasion, the Chief Post Master General, Andhra Pradesh, even released a Postal Carrier Cover with the heritage and cultural places of Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Several passengers expressed happiness that the flight now enables the commute between Kurnool and Visakhapatnam to happen in about an hour.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu, developed over a 1010 acre site. This is the sixth airport in Andhra Pradesh. The state already has three international airports, at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, and two domestic airports ar Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa. Categorised as a 3C, the airport is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400.