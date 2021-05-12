Last updated 9 hours ago

Thriller – Horror combinations have garnered a lot of fondness. Fondness to an extent such that one understands a movie without knowing the language. It ultimately boils down to the innate nature of this genre to keep its viewers clasped to the plot. One such Telugu film is Play Back. Finally, a Telugu thriller movie – Play Back is all set for a direct OTT release soon.

Play Back is a family thriller that revolves around a young boy and girl who belong to the 1993 and 2019. Both of them don’t realise they belong to different generations and fall in love over a conversation on the phone. And what happens after they recognise that both of them don’t belong to the same generations is Play Back thriller’s plot. To see the movie Play Back, gear up for its Aha release on the 21 May 2021.

The film had its theatrical release on 5 March 2021 and received positive response from fans and critics alike. Swift and frequent depictions of the past and the present have turned the film into a mesmerising experience. The film also stars the late anchor, host and actor TNR, who plays a key role in the movie. Play Back is all set to have a direct OTT release and will be cherished by all the TNR fans as this film also marks a milestone in the late anchor’s artistic journey.

Cast

Play Back stars Dinesh Tej, Ananya Nagalla and Arjun Kalyan in the lead roles, and Spandana, Karthikeya Krishna Malladi, Ashok Vardhan, TNR, Murthy, Chakrapani Ananda, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Tagubotu Ramesh, Gowtham Raju, Deepthi, Vishnu and Jenny in the supporting roles.

With a unique genre and a telephone conversation that takes us back a couple of decades, Play Back is all set to thrill us on the OTT platform Aha on 21 May 2021.