Looking for a good show to keep you occupied for a couple of weeks? These six Netflix TV shows are loved all around the world, and so much so that their fandoms can’t help but demand a reboot:

1. The Society

This teen drama tells the story of the high school students of a town in Connecticut. When the students’ camping trip is halted due to a storm, they return home to find out that the town’s adults are gone. The plot chronicles their attempts to navigate this strange mishap and figure out what went wrong. Although the show was met with a positive response, it was cancelled due to Covid0-19. However, we definitely think it’s high time The Society made a comeback

2. Sense 8

The lives of eight strangers from around the world are intertwined through their visions and mental connection. The plot follows their attempts to find out what happened. However, they eventually realise that a group of people is out to destroy them in order to maintain world order. Much to the audience’s disappointment, the show was cancelled after just two seasons due to high production costs and low viewership.

3. I’m not okay with this

This US coming-of-age comedy series revolves around Sydney, a teenager with a turbulent relationship with her family. The story revolves around Sydney’s efforts to navigate her difficult high school journey, personal relationships, her sexuality, and her newfound superpowers. This show, an adaptation of Charles Forseman’s novel, got cancelled due to the pandemic after just one season. Fans still have their fingers crossed, hoping for a new season.

4. First Kill

This supernatural teen drama revolves around Juliette and Calliope, the former being a vampire and the latter being a vampire-killer. Things get messy when the two, unaware of each other’s true nature, fall in love. Both of them gear up and contemplate their abilities as they reach the age to make their first kill. This show that quickly established a massive fan base got cancelled after one season. We truly think this gripping storyline and well-written characters deserve a reboot.

6. Santa Clarita Diet

This show tells the story of two married real estate agents living in Santa Clarita. The lives of this couple and their teenage daughter take a dark turn when Sheila goes through a drastic transformation and ultimately meets death. With its gripping story and lovable characters, this show had fans in a chokehold, leaving them crushed after its cancellation. Um, where can we sign the petition to bring this show back?

7. Anne with an E

Set in the late 19th century, this show follows the life of Anne, an adventurous orphan. Her life undergoes drastic changes when she gets adopted by a brother-sister duo. The plot chronicles her journey of self-discovery, learning, love, and acceptance. This adaptation of a classic book won the hearts of many across the world but was unfortunately cancelled after its third season. This heart-warming journey of Anne definitely deserves to hit the screens again!

Whether for their unforgettable characters, gripping storylines, or ever-growing fan bases, these Netflix TV shows truly deserve a reboot – another chance to be in the spotlight again. Give them a watch and let us know if you enjoyed them!

