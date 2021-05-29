With a mission ‘Let there be no more deaths due to lack of Oxygen’, Chiranjeevi Oxygen Bank has reached Vizag city. On Saturday, the Oxygen banks were set up at Srikanth Theatre, Poorna market. The Chiranjeevi Oxygen Bank, set up by Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, has so far covered many districts in Andhra Pradesh. After Vizag, Oxygen banks will also be set up later in the day in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

In Vizag, the Oxygen Bank has been set up in association with Chiranjeevi Youth Association. Janasena general secretary Bolishetti Satyanarayana was the chief guest at the event. The Oxygen cylinders from this bank will be sent to needy, poor people when they are in immediate need of Oxygen.

Speaking to Yo Vizag, District President of Chiranjeevi Youth Association Yellaji Rao said, “As per the call by Chiranjeevi sir, the association members aim to serve the people of Vizag during Covid-19, helping them get Oxygen cylinders during emergency conditions. These Oxygen cylinders will be delivered on call to government hospitals if a patient needs Oxygen and those who need Oxygen at home during isolation or after recovery. For home treatment, advice from a doctor for the requirement of Oxygen or a recovery letter from the hospital is required.” An Oxygen plant with 70 Oxygen cylinders is also in the works currently, for the refilling of cylinders for delivery to more patients.

The Oxygen Bank in Vizag will be handled by the members of Chiranjeevi Youth Association and Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. Meanwhile, Actor Ram Charan will be overseeing the operations of the Oxygen Bank.

Chiranjeevi, during the launch of the Oxygen Bank initiative at Hyderabad, had said that they had also ordered Oxygen concentrators from China. The Oxygen cylinders will be handed over to all the districts of the state without any interruption.

For Oxygen Cylinders, people of Vizag can contact:

8179101877

8143441199

9963155313

9888895678

9888896789