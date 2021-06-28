With the number of cases coming down in Vizag and the relaxation timings stretched, passenger occupancy in trains has gone higher and the demand for the running special trains. Considering the demand from the passengers, Railways has continued the running of the following special trains passing through Visakhapatnam, as per the dates mentioned below:

#1 Train no. 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad Special has been extended to run from 29 June 2021 to 27 September 2021. In the reverse direction, train no. 08646 Hyderabad-Howrah Special has been extended to run from 1 July 2021 to 29 September 2021.

#2 Train no. 02877 Howrah-Ernakulam Special has been extended to run from 3 July 2021 to 25 September 2021. In the return direction, train no. 02878 Ernakulam-Howrah Special has been extended to run from 5 July 2021 to 27 September 2021.

#3 Train no. 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special leaving Howrah daily has been extended to run from 29 June 2021 to 27 September 2021. In the reverse direction, train no. 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah Special leaving Yesvantpur daily has been extended to run from 1 July 2021 to 29 September 2021.

#4 Train no. 02867 Howrah-Puducherry Special leaving Howrah every Sunday has been extended to run from 4 July 2021 to 26 September 2021. The return train no. 02868 Puducherry-Howrah Special leaving Puducherry every Wednesday has been extended to run from 7 July 2021 to 29 September 2021.

#5 Train no. 02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Special leaving Hatia on Tuesday & Sunday has been extended to run from 29 June 2021 to 26 September 2021. In the reverse direction, train no. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Bi-weekly Special leaving Yesvantpur on Thursday & Tuesday has been extended to run from 1 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

#6 Train no. 08117 Howrah-Mysuru Special train leaving Howrah every Friday has been extended to run from 2 July 2021 to 24 September 2021. The return train no. 08118 Mysuru-Howrah Special leaving Mysuru every Sunday has been extended to run from 4 July 2021 to 26 September 2021.

#7 Train no. 08047 Howrah-Vasco-da-Gama Special leaving Howrah every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday has been extended to run from 28 June 2021 to 25 September 2021. In the reverse direction, train no. 08048 Vasco-da-Gama-Howrah Special leaving Vasco da Gama every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday has been extended to run from 1 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

#8 Train no. 08637 Hatia-Bangalore Cantt leaving Hatia on Saturday has been extended to run from 3 July 2021 to 31 July 2021. The return train no. 08638 Bangalore Cantt-Hatia special leaving Bangalore Cantt on Tuesday has been extended to run from 6 July 2021 to 3 August 2021.

#9 Train no. 02449 Shalimar-Secunderabad special leaving Shalimar on Wednesday has been extended to run from 7 July 2021 to 28 July 2021. In the return direction, train no. 02450 Secunderabad-Shalimar special leaving Secunderabad on Friday has been extended to run from 9 July 2021 to 30 July 2021.

Passengers from Visakhapatnam have been advised to make note of the special trains that have been continued and plan their journeys accordingly. Also, passengers have been asked to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.