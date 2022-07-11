It’s July and the theatres generally tend to remain devoid of any big-ticket movie releases. The first week was no different with only a bunch of small-budget Indian films making it to the big screens. While the OTT releases in July were highlighted by the movie Vikram, a few more made the headlines too. So as every week, Mirchi RJ Indu is here to share her thoughts on the releases from the previous week of July.

Read on for the reviews of OTT and theatre releases in the previous week of July.

Happy Birthday

Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, ‘Vennela’ Kishore, Satya

Director: Ritesh Rana

Ritesh Rana’s surreal world is finally here for us to witness! After impressing the audience with his debut, Mathu Vadalara, Rana’s second stint is touted to be an illogical comedy right from the word go. Set in the state of Zelangana, in Zindia, the film does have a fair share of peculiar elements. A politician passes a bill liberalising ownership of firearms, to open the gateway to madness. Throw a bunch of offbeat characters into the mix and the premise does turn out to be interesting. It’s just that the ride doesn’t quite turn out to be as engaging as expected. What does tick a box though are the creator’s inventiveness and references to popular internet memes and moments that strike a chord.

Final verdict: Catch this one if you’re in the mood for something unorthodox.

Modern Love Hyderabad – Season 1

Cast: Nithya Menen, Naresh, Malavika Nair

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam

Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Hyderabad comes as the platform’s Telugu version of Modern Love Mumbai. With an ensemble cast that includes Nithya Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh, Revathy, Abijeet Duddala and more, this anthology series has tales directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. The episodes, as expected, depict contemporary tales of romantic relationships, all based in Hyderabad. Of all the stories told to us, the ones by Nagesh Kukunoor stand out as the best, by far. The remaining stories, even though fueled by catchy performances, have little to offer; both in terms of engagement and the vibe of Hyderabad.

Final verdict: Give this a watch if you have time to spare.

Koffee with Karan Season 7

Cast: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

The much-awaited season 7 of Bollywood’s famous talk show, Koffee with Karan is back, but this time, it’s a direct OTT release, unlike the previous seasons. With the trailer generating plenty of hype, given the gallery of stars on the show, the first episode was expected to take off right away. And with Ranveer Singh as one of the guests, the expectations could go no wrong. Making it to the couch, along with Alia Bhatt, the B-Town star hogs the limelight in a way very typical of him. While Alia makes some candid revelations about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, the show’s game segments do manage to keep us hooked. Overall, the episode is whacky, thanks largely to Ranveer Singh, and does raise the stakes for the episodes to follow.

Final verdict: Give it a watch, at least for Ranveer Singh’s killer mimic act.