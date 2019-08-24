Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) to organise Finomics

Finomics, the annual Business conclave of the finance association (X-Fin) of Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) will be held on August 25, 2019. The theme for the conclave this year is “Insolvency, the end of a new beginning”.

The conclave shall witness many eminent speakers from the financial sector. The first speaker of the event is Mr. Somjeet Behera. He holds a B.Tech degree in Electronics from KIIT, Bhubaneswar and a post-graduate degree in management from IIM Shillong. Mr. Somjeet has more than 7 years of experience and is currently dealing with financial institutions like NBFC, Fintech, Insurance and Government Institutions as the Deputy Vice President of RBL Bank.

The second speaker, Mr. Uday Patil is a highly qualified professional. He holds a Bachelor in Science (BSc) degree in Chemistry and Physics and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree in General Law. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). With 26 years of experience in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Mr. Uday is one of the founding members of Keynote India- a full-service Investment Bank and Brokerage house registered as SEBI Category I Merchant Bank and is currently serving as the Director of Investment Banking.

The third speaker, Mr. Vishal Jain completed his Chartered Accountancy course in 1996, with an All India Rank, along with B.Com. & ICWA. He has 21 years of experience as a Practicing Chartered Accountant at Vishal G. Jain & Associates. He is experienced in professional pursuits such as Direct and Indirect Taxation, Insolvency Resolution, Corporate Finance, Accounting, and Financial & Business Planning. He holds vast expertise as an Insolvency Professional, both litigation (pre-admission) & resolution (post-admission) and made headlines in many major newspapers for setting the precedent in the IBC litigation arena in a landmark order passed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The fourth and final speaker for the conclave is Mr. Debasis Panigrahi, currently working as the Executive Director at Nomura India Investment Banking. An alumnus of XIMB, Mr. Debasis has an experience of over 15 years during which he acquired versatility in the financial services profession by working in different areas of the Banking and Financial sector. He has worked at SBI Markets Ltd and has served as the Associate Vice- President at ICICI securities.

Finomics shall be providing an interactive platform to the inquisitive and budding managers of tomorrow to holistically learn more about the proceedings of finance from these finance gurus.