Xpressions 2019: Stage set for the annual extravaganza at XIMB

XIMB Xpressions is a three-day extravaganza that is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 November 2019. The annual event is a launchpad for upcoming artists, a spectacular showcase of talent, an epitome of incredible human experience. At the heart of any management fest lies the cultural events, and Xpressions 2019 offers a plethora of multi-faceted events to its various stakeholders, giving them a refreshing change.

Budding photographers are given on opportunity to showcase their creativity in Lensation (the photography event), organised by X-Lens. Nukkad Natak has been India’s most ancient form of entertainment which helps deliver a social message. Aaghaz builds social awareness and brings about a realisation in the country’s youth. Paint @XIMB (The Painting Competition) lets the students unleash their brush to create their very own masterpiece.

Flights of Fancy (a literary event) organised by LitSoc is a mixture of enigma and inventiveness. It is based on an innovation theme to foster and develop a love for literature.

Final Cut (a short film making competition organized by IlluminatiX, the Media and PR Cell of XIMB) is touted to provide a platform for all the aspiring filmmakers at XIMB Xpressions 2019. Pratibimb (The Face Painting Competition) lets students show the world the beauty of their thoughts and the artistry of their hands on a human visage.