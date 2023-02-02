The 3rd Annual SHORe Fest 2023 is here! GITAM University is all set to host the fun and energetic event starting tomorrow till 5 February 2023. With 7 cultural events, 10 major sports events, 40+ recreational events, DJ and Band nights, food stalls and much more, SHORe Fest 2023 by GITAM (Deemed to be University) in Visakhapatnam is going to be an electrifying event. A culmination of years of preparation, passion and ambition of the SHORe family to celebrate not only athletic and literary pursuits but also a chance for people from all over to come together and embrace the spirit of artistic expression in many forms.

Encapsulating the essence of Visakhapatnam and campus life in one word, SHORe Fest 2023 has themed its events around the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. Each event has been carefully planned around these goals to make the event more mindful and inclusive.

On the cultural front, Narthana, a classical dance competition will be the curtain raiser of the three-day event by paying tribute to the rich culture of India. Followed by this, Groove Theory, a western group dance competition will be held on day one, giving a free hand to the participants to cook up creative themes and set the floor on fire. Day one will end with a theatre competition named Act-O-Mania.

Day two, 4 February 2023, will have three events, namely Rang, a painting competition, Battle of Bands, and Just for Laughs, a stand-up comedy competition. Followed by this, the last and final day will have two interactive competitions. A treasure hunt that is both fun and educative and a Verbattle in which two teams will battle off their views on one topic.

Apart from these other cultural events such as rap battles, scavenger hunts, solo dances, short films, face painting, poetry, pitch-off, and 69 seconds to fame will be organised at the GITAM University SHORe Fest 2023.

On the sports front, major tournaments in cricket, badminton, football, E-sports, table tennis, basketball, kabaddi, chess, athletics, volleyball etc have been listed for participation. Recreational activities such as tug of war, dribbling the ball, hit the wicket, and penalty goals are also some fun events being organised.

This student-led GITAM SHORe Fest 2023 will end on a high note each day with the Pro-Nites in Visakhapatnam. From lively cultural nights to electrifying DJ nights, participants are sure to have a thrilling experience. While Coca-Cola is all ready to quench your thirst during this mega festival, other sponsors, Vishal Peripherals, Macros Gaming, Radisson Blu, Sai Properties & Projects, and Save Soil will ensure you have a fun and smooth event. On the other hand, Yo! Vizag is ready to capture and share your memorable moments as the media partner. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience this one-of-a-kind festival in Visakhapatnam. Book your tickets today!

