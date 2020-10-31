Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) is hosting its annual media conclave, Communiqué XUB 2020, on 31st October 2020. The event is being organised by IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XUB and has generated quite a buzz among the students. The theme for this year’s Communiqué XUB is “The Stories You Know, The Hardships You Don’t”.

We are often intimidated by the success and outreach by the media personnel but rarely do we acknowledge the hardships faced. The theme “The Stories You Know, The Hardships You Don’t” recognizes the efforts of the media fraternity working hard through difficult situations to bring us news and information. The event will witness the participation of various stakeholders of the Xavier fraternity, including students from the diverse schools operating under XUB, as well as stalwarts from the media industry.

The conclave will have five speakers narrating their personal experiences, pioneering moments and discussing current media affairs.

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar promotes healthy discussion over prevalent topics and recognizes the educational potential of conclaves by allowing candidates to actively engage with their peers and industry experts. “Communiqué XUB” is one amongst the wide array of conclaves hosted by the University which aims to create a channel of communication between the students and the pioneers of the professional world.

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB), was established under the Xavier University Act, 2013, and was inaugurated on July 07, 2014. XUB has thirteen Schools that offer world-class education in different fields. The schools that come under the XUB tree are Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier School of Human Resource Management (erstwhile XIMB-HRM), Xavier School of Rural Management (erstwhile XIMB-RM), Xavier School of Commerce, Xavier School of Sustainability, Xavier School of Human Settlements, Xavier Emlyon Business School, Xavier School of Communications, Xavier School of Economics, Xavier School of Computer Science & Engineering, Xavier Law School, Xavier Centre for Humanities & Compassion Studies, and School of Government & Public Affairs. XUB also hosts Centre of Excellence in Fiscal Policy and Taxation, Centre for Humanities and Compassion Studies, Centre for Sustainable Ecological Systems, Centre for Business and Society, Centre for Corporate Governance, and Centre for Business Analytics and Digital Transformation.

