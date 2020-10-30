Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Update: Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 2886 new coronavirus cases. Of the newly reported cases, 493 are from West Godavari, 448 are from Krishna, and 405 are from East Godavari. 3,623 more individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours as the recovery rate crossed 96%. As per the COVID-19 update released this evening, the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,20,565 with 25,514 active cases, 7,88,375 recoveries, and 6,676 deaths. 84,401 tests were conducted between Thursday and Friday as the total number of tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh reached 79,46,860.

Meanwhile, Vizag witnessed 152 fresh COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday, taking the total to 56,212. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 114 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 38 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, the district currently accounts for 2086 active cases and 53,650 recoveries. 476 people in the district have succumbed to the virus so far. It is to be noted that currently, there are 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 296 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters in the district.

On the national front, 48,648 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. 78% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases each.

On the brighter side, the active COVID-19 caseload has fallen below 6 lakh for the first time in nearly three months (85 days). India has registered 5.94 lakh active cases today. The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on 6th August. “Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35%of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. This has strengthened its trend of steady decline. India has also sustained its high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases stand at 73,73,375. India continues to be the topmost country with the maximum number of recovered cases globally. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 6,778,989 today.” The Ministry of Health stated on Friday.