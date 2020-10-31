On Friday, actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The dreamy wedding took place at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai amid a select gathering. While the actress regularly posted pictures from the pre-wedding rituals, a few pics from the wedding of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have made their way to social media.

Here are some pics from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram Exclusive 💃🏻🙈🥳 @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by KajPriya💫 (@kajpriya) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

An image of the ballroom for the wedding, decked up beautifully with a floral theme, too surfaced online.

Ahead of the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal thrilled the fans with a picture in her bridal make-up. Sharing the pic on Instagram, the actress captioned it “Calm before the storm.”

View this post on Instagram Calm before the storm 🤍#kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

Several celebrities, including Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet, Tamannah Bhatia, Lakshmi Manchu, Sonu Sood, Keerthy Suresh, and Amala Paul, among others, wished Kajal the best on her big day.

Earlier this month, the actress took to social media to announce her wedding date. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey,” she shared.