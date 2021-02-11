February is synonymous with the season of love, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, conveniently coinciding with the weekend, people start making extravagant plans. However, there is a chunk of individuals who prefers to order take out food and enjoy a good show at home or go for a simple movie date. Here are 5 movies and series releasing this weekend for you to enjoy.

List of movies and series releasing this Valentine’s weekend:

#1 Live Telecast

Marking the online streaming, the directorial debut of Venkat Prabhu, with Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, Live telecast’s story revolves around a television entertainment crew looking to raise their TRP rating. This journey takes them through the dark hallways of a haunted house. This 7-episode horror series is expected to make the hair on the back of your necks raise.

When to watch: 12 February

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 To all the boys: Always and forever

The team of To all the boys is back with yet another rom-com sequel to this bubbly franchise. While the senior year of high school takes the limelight, Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and plans her further studies. Will the plan involve Peter? We’ll get to know soon.

When to watch: 12 February

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Uppena

Launching Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, Uppena is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, who is also a debutant. With Sukumar as producer and Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer, we cannot wait to catch this film at our nearest theatres.

When to watch: 12th February

Where to watch: Theatres near you

#4 Crashh

This Alt Balaji and Zee5 series, Crashh starring Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, Kunj Anand, and Zain Imam is set to release on Valentine’s day. The story of this series is based on the life journey of four siblings who get separated at a young age and set out to find each other as they grow older. This series is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

When to watch: 14 February

Where to watch: Alt Balaji, Zee5

#5 The big day

With Netflix’s series called Indian Matchmaking, we got an insight into the matchmaking business among the elite of India. Now, with The Big Day releasing on 14 February, Netflix opens virtual doors to the celebrations of 6 couples entering wedlock.

When to watch: 14 February

Where to watch: Netflix