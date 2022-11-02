Proving that wedding rumours of South Indian actress Hansika Motwani are not just rumours, the actress took to her social media profile to introduce her boyfriend, now fiancée Sohael Khaturiya, on 2 November 2022. The images show Sohael proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be tying the knot on 4 December 2022, in a luxurious resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their friends and family. Mundota Fort and Palace has been locked as the wedding venue for this grand affair.

The planning for which has already begun, and dates of the pre-wedding festivities have already been locked. Reportedly the festivities are said to begin on 2 December 2022 with a Sufi night with the family. Mehendi and Sangeeth have been scheduled for 3 December, and the haldi and wedding are to take place on 4 December. The couple has planned a casino themed after party for all their guests at the palace.

Also read: Prabhas’s Adipurush release date postponed?

Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika have been dating for a while. Businessman Sohael, who is located in Mumbai, has long been Hansika’s business associate. Over time, the two developed a tight relationship, and they are said to have an equation similar to that of best friends. As we get ready to cover the wedding festivities of Hansika Motwani and her fiancee soon, we wish them all the best for the future.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more celeb updates.