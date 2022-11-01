Strong rumours that the Prabhas starrer Adipurush will not be having its release on the announced date of 12 January 2023 have got the fans worrying. After a massive backlash, the makers received for the movie’s trailer, it is to be believed that they are now avoiding a clash with the release of other big movies from the south.

Though nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer, reports suggest that the movie’s new release date has been scheduled for 2023 summer. The movie, which was supposed to be released for Sankranti 2023, is avoiding a clash with biggies like Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veeraya’, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ and Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. It is to be believed that the makers of Adipurush will soon announce the new release date.

The 400-crore budget movie directed by Om Raut is based on the Hindu mythological story of Ram, who travels to Lanka with the help of Hanuman and his army to rescue his wife, Sita, who has been abducted by the king of Lanka, Ravana. The movie’s cast includes Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and others in prominent roles. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed In Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

