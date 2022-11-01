Aha, the exclusive Telugu OTT, has captured the pulse of its audience from its production side. The originally Telugu platform has now ventured into Tamil and widened its horizons. From talk shows with celebrities to singing competitions of upcoming talents, the OTT platform is blooming into an OTT giant, giving its competitors a run for their money. Aha is home to some high-on-content Telugu and Tamil movies that are sure to be the saviours in boring times.

Here is the list of recent Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha you must watch right away.

Swathi Muthyam

Swathi Muthyam is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna and stars Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young and innocent man who is pure at heart. How his thoughts about marriage evolve forms the crux of Swathi Muthyam.

Pettaikaali

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, Pettaikaali is an action drama starring Kishore, Kalaiarasan, Antony, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around a village that is a hotspot for the traditional Tamil Nadu sport, Jallikattu. How the locals fight the police who try to ban the sport forms the crux of Pettaikaali. The movie is directed by La Rajkumar and is being presented by Vetri Maaran.

Nenu Meeku Baaga Kaavalsinavaadini

Starring Kiran Abbavaram Sanjana Anand, and Sonu Thakur in the lead roles, NMBKV is a recently released Telugu romantic action drama directed by Sridhar Gadhe. A heartbroken and alcoholic software engineer befriends a cab driver, Vivek. How Vivek turns Teju away from alcoholism and depression and strengthens her bond with her family form the crux of the plot. The film features Baba Bhaskar, Siddarth Menon, and SV Krishna Reddy in crucial roles. NMBKV was an average affair at the box office with moviegoers touting it as a one-time watch.

Trigger

Starring Atharva Murali and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, Trigger is a Tamil action thriller directed by Sam Anton. An undercover cop and his team set out on a mission to bust a child kidnapping racket. In the course, the lead officer has to recover his ill father who is also an ex-cop. Trigger was rated highly upon its theatrical release and did well at the box office too, making it a second successful collaboration between the director and the actor.

Chor Bazaar

Chor Bazaar is a romantic action film starring Akash Puri and Gehnna Sippy in the lead roles and was directed by Jeevan Reddy. Bachchan Saab is a small-time thief who steals car tyres and other parts to make money by reselling them. One day, an invaluable diamond, stolen from the Hyderabad museum, falls into his possession which brings a whole lot of trouble with it. Subbaraju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu, and others will be seen in supporting roles in this movie.

Uniki

Directed by Rajkumar Bobby, Uniki is a Telugu action thriller starring Ashish Gandhi, Chitra Shukla, Mahesh Achanta, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around Abhimanyu, a police officer solving the mystery behind an attack on Subba Lakshmi, a self-taught IAS officer.

First Day First Show

Directed by Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty, First Day First Show is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu in the lead roles. A crazy movie fanatic is hell-bent on watching the first-day first show of his favourite star’s movies. One day, he promises his love interest to take her for the FDFS of Pawan Kalyan’s new movie. How he struggles to find the tickets for the movie and goes to any extent to keep up his word forms the crux of this hilarious drama.

Diary

Diary is a Tamil crime thriller starring Arulnithi, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Jayaprakash, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a sub-inspector trainee who sets out on a journey to solve a mysterious case that has not been cracked for over 16 years. In his investigation, he faces fate-changing events that put his life at risk. The movie was directed by debutant Innasi Pandiyan.

