Tollywood actor and Konidela Naga Babu’s daughter, Niharika Konidela’s wedding took place on a grand scale on Wednesday at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. The ceremony was an intimate affair with a limited number of guests marking their presence at the event, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The dreamy affair was a star-studded affair with the celebrity clan lighting up the festivities. Several pics from the wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s wedding have surfaced online. Fans and other personalities from the T-town congratulated the couple and wished them well for the future.

Here are a few pics from the wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda:

Serious nostalgia hit me all again!

It feels like the first day of her school, just that she wont be returning by evening.

It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school.

Just donno how long it will be this time

Only time will decide. pic.twitter.com/8sjwxJkzaM — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 9, 2020

To the Friends & Family…

It means the world to us that you are here to share in our wedding celebration. We are to fortunate to have each one of you in our lives and feel honored that you are here to be with us.

Dear Chay & Niha.!

With Whole heart for the Whole Life#NisChay pic.twitter.com/qLfF6Wlgjy — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 9, 2020