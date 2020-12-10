Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag has released a recruitment notification to fill in 26 vacancies for General Manager, Senior Consultant, Medical Officer, and various other jobs. The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website. There is a fee of Rs 300/-, for General and OBC candidates. There is no fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates. The last date to apply for the aforementioned posts is 8 January 2021. The print-out of the filled online application, along with self-attested copies of degree/PG mark lists, Date of Birth certificate, and other mandatory enclosures, must be forwarded through postal or courier services and should reach the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vizag on or before 16 January 2021.

As per the Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment jobs notification, openings in each disciple, are as follows:

On a permanent absorption basis:

General Manager (HR) – 1

General Manager (Finance) – 1

Additional General Manager (HR) – 1 (Reserved for OBC)

Manager (Commercial) – 2 (Unreserved – 1, OBC – 1)

Manager (Technical) – 4 (UR -1, OBC – 1, SC -1, ST – 1)

On a fixed-term contract basis:

Deputy General Manager (Mechanical/Electrical) – 1

Manager (SAP IT – Basis/ABAP Webdynpro) – 2 (UR – 1, EWS – 1)

Assistant Manager (Civil) – 2 (UR – 1, ST – 1)

Assistant Manager (Safety) – 1

Assistant Manager (HR) – 2 (UR – 1, OBC – 1)

Assistant Manager (Legal) – 2 (UR – 1, OBC – 1)

Assistant Manager (Mechanical/Electrical) – 1

Junior Manager (Mechanical/ Electrical) – 1

Medical Officer – 2 (UR – 1, SC -1)

Senior Consultant (Technical) – 1

Senior Consultant (SAP) – 1

Senior Consultant (Civil) – 1

Eligibility Criteria as per Hindustan Shipyard Limited recruitment notification:

The candidates applying for the aforementioned roles must possess a full-time graduate degree in the respective discipline with not less than 60 percent marks from a recognised university. The individuals must have prior experience from 2 to 20 years in the respective disciplines, depending on the grade of the applied position. Likewise, the maximum age for applying varies from 35 years to 58 years (as on 08-01-2021) based on the chosen role.

Selection Procedure:

As per the recruitment notification, the selection process shall be held at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Vizag, or at any place as decided by the management. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the group discussion followed by a personal interview. It is to be noted that the management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards, change the selection criteria, and cancel the recruitment process without assigning any reasons.

Payscale as per Hindustan Shipyard Limited recruitment notification:

Upon successful selection, the candidates will be offered a monthly pay varying from Rs 40,000/- to Rs 2,60,000/- depending on the grade of the position.