When was the last time you thought of a better place than the Vizag beach (read RK beach) to hang out? Hard to think of, right? Well, you can’t be blamed. Ramakrishna Beach is one destination in the city that just keeps giving. The beach is also home to a wide range of activities that the citizens indulge in; be it going a lovely ride with the family or talking the pet for a walk. Here are 5 such activities that are made all the more special at RK Beach in Vizag.

#1 Late night drives

Feel like hitting the road late in the night? RK Beach is to the rescue. As the city sings a lullaby to itself, pick your squad and cruise along the lovely beach road before calling it a day.

#2 Embracing solitude

The beach is also a favourite place for many to spend some precious “me time”. Feeling low or looking to gather your thoughts in solitude? Head to RK Beach in Vizag as the splashing waves, the bright moon, and the pleasant breeze always promise to keep you in splendid company.

#3 Cake cutting

Scroll down your gallery or flip through those dusty photo albums. We are sure you’d stumble upon a couple of prized memories of your friends smashing a cake all over your face. If you’re someone who is into the tradition of midnight birthday cake cuttings, wait until you celebrate the special day with the sea and sand playing witness.

#4 Morning walks

Rise with the sun, greet the sea with a heartening smile, burn some stored fat, and your day would pretty much be headed in the right direction. Be it for a brisk morning walk or a steaming session of cycling, RK Beach is once again among the top places to do them all in the morning.

#5 Playing kabaddi

Dive through the sand and challenge your mates with a spirited effort as unleash your sporting fervour in an absorbing game of kabaddi by the beach.