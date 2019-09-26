Stage set for XUB’s cultural-management fest Xamboree 2019

After successful completion of the first edition of Xamboree – the flagship event of XUB in 2018, Xavier University Bhubaneswar is gearing up for the second edition, Xamboree 2019, the biggest annual cultural–,anagement fest of Eastern India. Celebrated over 3 days, from 27-29 September 2019, is touted to be a blend of individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds coming together for music, art, theatre, literature, and business events. It is expected to have more than 100 educational institutions participating and a footfall of over 5000.

Xamboree 2019, at XUB, will be featuring performances by singer, Rituraj Mohanty, stand-up comedian, Rahul Subramanian, Mumbai based music band, Bombay Bassment and EDM sensation, Nucleya.

About the performers

Rituraj Mohanty, who is known by his stage name Rituraj, is an Indian singer and the winner of the singing competition, India’s Raw Star in 2014 edition. Some of his famous works include Sahib from the movie Bhoothnath Returns, Aam Ke Aam Honge from Aamir Khan’s television show Satyamev Jayate (Season 2), and Adhuri Zindagi Hai which was composed by Himesh Reshammiya from the movie Teraa Surroor.

The next performer can make you laugh and steal your hearts with his witty one-liners. Rahul Subramanian, a stand-up comedian from Mumbai, has been performing since 2014 and has won various stand-up competitions like Virgin Pants and Canvas Laugh Club.

Bombay Bassment is a Mumbai based band formed in 2010 whose music is a blend of Hip-Hop, Rap, Reggae, Funk, Drum, and Bass. The band comprises of veteran MC/rapper Bob, bassist Ruell, and DJ Major Chandu. Their high energy performances have captured the Indian as well as international audiences alike, winning them several awards.

Udayan Sagar, better known by his stage name NUCLEYA, released his first album Pragat Pritam in 2009 and there was no stepping back. His albums Bass Rani, Raja Baja, and Tota Moyna, which was in collaboration with Raftaar, Anirudh Ravichander, Shruti Hassan and many more have gained immense popularity across the country. He was awarded during the Global Indian Music Awards 2016 under the category Best Electronica Single for Little Lotto and Jungle Raja. The song Let’s Nacho from Kapoor & Sons, which created sensation is his collaborative work with Badshah and Benny Dayal, was nominated under the category Critics’ Choice Album of the Year for Mirchi Music Awards 2017 and Best Music Album for Filmfare Award 2017.

Xamboree 2019, at XUB, promises to be a unique experience for everyone who believes in the power of the students, who, through their medium of expression, are steering the winds of change.