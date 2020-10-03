GVMC officials, on Saturday morning, demolished the compound wall and toilet abutting the residence of former MP and TDP leader Sabbam Hari. The wall and the toilet belonging to the politician’s house, located at Seethammadhara in the city, were constructed on 11 feet of government land, the officials claimed.

Responding to the demolition, Sabbam Hari mentioned that the GVMC officials undertook the activity suddenly without issuing any prior notices. Resenting the move, he sought a written explanation from the municipal officials. “I have been highlighting the failures of the present government. The move to demolish my house is an attempt to send a message to all those who are pointing fingers at the government. Those who are responsible for this sudden development will suffer the consequences,” Mr Hari said.

Responding to the claim that notice wasn’t issued, a GVMC official stated that while a notice was issued, it was pasted on a wall at the residence of the TDP leader

Raising objection over the incident, TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “I strongly condemn the demolition of our party leader Sabbam Hari’s house. What was the need to undertake the demolition at night? If a former MP faces such a situation, it can be understood how dangerous the current regime is for common people.”

The GVMC had launched a demolition drive last year to raze down illegal constructions across Vizag city. Identifying unauthorised buildings that flouted rules and permissions, the officials served notices to the concerned. GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, had even mentioned that close to 10,000 illegal constructions were identified in Vizag. As part of the demolition drive, notices were served to many people in regard to the illegal construction and buildings in several areas in the city.