Vizag, on Friday, recorded 297 more COVID-19 cases to take the overall tally to 51,114. As per Special COVID-19 Officer PV Sudhakar, Vizag district, as of Friday, accounts for 3819 active cases, 46886 discharges, and 409 deaths. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, 237 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 60 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. There are 50 very active clusters, 25 active clusters, and 642 dormant clusters in the district. 192 clusters have been denotified so far.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 6555 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 7,06,790. Over the past 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest number of cases with 975 individuals testing positive for the infection. Chittoor reported 925 new cases while West Godavari witnessed 930. As of Friday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 56,897 active cases, 6,43,993 recoveries (including the 7485 recoveries between Thursday and Friday), and 5900 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 59,48,534 tests.

On the national front, India has sustained the steady trend of active cases being lower than the 10 lakh mark for 11 days in an unbroken chain, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. “India’s total recoveries are 53,52,078 today. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world. 76.62% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.74% to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the States’ tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases,” the MoHFW updated on Friday. The country reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday.