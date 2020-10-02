Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, virtually laid the foundation stone for the proposed medical college at Paderu, Visakhapatnam district, on Friday. The medical college, which is expected to bring advanced medical care facilities within the reach of the tribal people, will be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

The district administration has already identified 35 acres of land in Paderu for the construction of the institution. After the inaugural ceremony, the AP Chief Minister inspected the proposed models of the medical college at Paderu, Visakhapatnam District and the multi-super specialty hospitals at Rampachodavaram, East Godavari District, at his camp office.

An official at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu said that they were directed to complete the construction of the proposed medical college within three years. The ITDA official mentioned that with the Chief Minister laying the foundation stone, the tendering process of the project is likely to begin soon. Stating that the district-level hospital at Paderu will serve as the teaching hospital, he informed that the state government has allotted 100 seats. He further added that the admissions are expected to begin from the academic year 2023.

Earlier, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter to share that the medical college at Paderu will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. His tweet read, “Medical College to be constructed in every Parliamentary Constituency with state of the art infrastructure. Construction work of one such college, in Paderu, will begin on 2nd October.”